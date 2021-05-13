Champs 2021: Ding-dong battle expected in Class 1 boys' 100m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — This afternoon's boys' Class 1 100m is set to be one for ages after this morning's semi-finals on the third day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.

St Elizabeth Technical's enigmatic Sachin Dennis looks fit and healthy for the first time in years and won his semi-final heat in 10.41 seconds (1.6m/s), but is expected to battle Petersfield High's Antonio Watson who recovered from a poor start to win his heat in 10.58 seconds (-2.5m.s).

Dennis' teammate Conroy Jones who was third in 2019, is also in the final along with Kingston College's Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and Rusea's High's Raheim Scott.

Jamaica's College's Hector Benjamin leads the Class 2 qualifiers with a wind-aided 10.75 seconds (2.1m/s), with St Elizabeth Technical's Orlando Wint (10.78 seconds (2.1m/s) and Excelsior High's Damor Miller (10.95 seconds (2.1m/s) also running under the 11.00 seconds barrier.

The race lost some of it's quality however after Herbert Morrison's Deandre Daley pulled up in the semi-final after running 10.75 seconds in the first round yesterday.

Tramaine Todd of St Elizabeth Technical (11.27 seconds (-2.8m/s) led the Class 3 100m semi-finals where the Jamaica College pair of Dontae Watson and Devoi Walters and the Kingston College pair of Nicardo Johnson and Tahj-marques White, also advanced.

