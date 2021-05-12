Champs 2021: Edwin Allen, KC top tables on second day

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Defending champions Edwin Allen have surged to the top of the girls points table after today's second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships while boys' champions Kingston College have maintained their tight grip on the lead.

Edwin Allen picked up 37 points from four finals today and are leading the tables with 108, just 12 ahead of first day leaders St Jago High-96 with Hydel in third place on 82 points, followed by Wolmers Girls-42 and Holmwood Technical stayed in fifth place on 30.5 points.

Kingston College failed to score in the one boys final held today, the Class 2 boys long jump but are still leading with 55 points but saw St Jago close the gap to 15 points and are in second place on 40, followed by Calabar High-37, St Elizabeth Technical and Jamaica College-30 points each.

Boys after 7 finals

1) Kingston College 55

2) St Jago High 40

3) Calabar High 37

4) St Elizabeth Technical 30

4) Jamaica College 30

6) Excelsior High 9

7) St George's College 7

7) Edwin Allen High 7

7) Wolmer's Boys School 7

10) Bellefield High 6

10) Cornwall College 6

12) Clarendon College 3

13) Vere Technical 2

14) Oberlin High 1

Girls after 14 finals

1) Edwin Allen High 108

2) St Jago High 96

3) Hydel High 82

4) Wolmer's Girls School 42

5) Holmwood Technical 30.50

6) St Catherine High 21

7) Vere Technical 20

8) Excelsior High 16.50

9) Rusea's High 16

10) Alpha Academy 13.50

11) Camperdown High 13

11) Clarendon College 13

13) St Elizabeth Technical 11

14) The Queen's School 7

14) Herbert Morrison Technical 7

16) St Mary High 5

17) Merl Grove High 4.50

18) Glengoffe High 4

19) Manchester High 3.50

20) Immaculate Conception 2

21) St Andrew High 1.50

Paul A Reid