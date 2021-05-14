Champs 2021: Edwin Allen's Ackelia Smith jumps PB to win girls' triple jump

Champs 2021: Edwin Allen's Ackelia Smith jumps PB to win girls' triple jumpFriday, May 14, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A personal best and world Under 20 second best 13.24m (0.8m/s) by Edwin Allen's Ackelia Smith saw her win the Girls Open triple jump on today's penultimate day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships at the national stadium.
Smith had previously qualified for the World Athletics Under 20 Championships earlier this year when she jumped 13.24m (-0.2m/s), also at the national stadium in mid-April.
The Penn Relays Girls High School champion in 2019 had four jumps over 13.00m with Hydel High's Velecia Williams taking second with a wind-aided 12.87m (2.7m/s), while St Jago High's Kahdijah Bailey took the bronze medal with 12.25m (0.1m/s).
Paul Reid
