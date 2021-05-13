Champs 2021: Edwin Allen's Cole takes Class 2 long jump

Champs 2021: Edwin Allen's Cole takes Class 2 long jumpThursday, May 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Edwin Allen High's Serena Cole won the Class 2 girls long jump on today's third day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the national stadium, getting a wind-aided 6.10m (4.3m/s) to hold off Mt Alvernia High's Aaliyah Foster.
Both jumpers went into the final round with the same mark of 5.90m but Foster held the advantage as she had the better second jump.
Cole got her winning jump in the final round while Foster managed only a wind-aided 5.76m (4.8m/s) on her final attempt and took the silver medal with her first round effort of 5.90m (4.2m/s).
St Jago's Kay-Lagay Clarke was third with 5.78m (5.3m/s).
Paul Reid
