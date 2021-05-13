Champs 2021: Excelsior High's Archer stays on course to win boys' Class 1 400m hurdles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite uncharacteristically hitting a number of hurdles, Excelsior High's Devontie Archer stayed on course to win the boys' Class 1 400m hurdles at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.

Archer, who was second in 2019, had the fourth fastest time after this morning's preliminary rounds, running 52.27 seconds to win the third heat while Jamaica College's Javier Brown leads all qualifiers with 51.06 seconds after winning the second heat.

Calabar High's Jeremy Bembridge (51.26 seconds) and Kingston College's Rayon Campbell (51.44 seconds) also put themselves into the medal contention.

St Elizabeth Technical's Western Champs gold medallist Shamer Blake was the fastest qualifier in Class 2 after he ran 53.74 seconds as the Kingston College pair of Shamari Jennings (53.76 seconds) and Antonio Forbes (53.98 seconds), also ran fast times today.

Paul A Reid