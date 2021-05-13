Champs 2021: Excelsior High's Archer stays on course to win boys' Class 1 400m hurdles

Champs 2021: Excelsior High's Archer stays on course to win boys' Class 1 400m hurdlesThursday, May 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite uncharacteristically hitting a number of hurdles, Excelsior High's Devontie Archer stayed on course to win the boys' Class 1 400m hurdles at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.
Archer, who was second in 2019, had the fourth fastest time after this morning's preliminary rounds, running 52.27 seconds to win the third heat while Jamaica College's Javier Brown leads all qualifiers with 51.06 seconds after winning the second heat.
Calabar High's Jeremy Bembridge (51.26 seconds) and Kingston College's Rayon Campbell (51.44 seconds) also put themselves into the medal contention.
St Elizabeth Technical's Western Champs gold medallist Shamer Blake was the fastest qualifier in Class 2 after he ran 53.74 seconds as the Kingston College pair of Shamari Jennings (53.76 seconds) and Antonio Forbes (53.98 seconds), also ran fast times today.
Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy