Champs 2021: Girls discus quinella for Clarendon

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Clarendon College pair of Roxene Simpson and Kimola Hines were first and second in the Class 1 girls discus throw on today's fourth day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships at the national stadium.

The feat matched Thursday's Class 1 boys finish when the Kingston College pair of Ralford Mullings and Javon Osbourne took the first two places in the Class 1 boys discus throw.

Simpson who was the pre championships favourite obliged with a mark of 45.85m while Hines who was the third ranked thrower took the silver medal with 44.98m on her final throw to pass Manchester High's Fabrienne Foster who had to settle for the bronze with 43.79m.

Paul A Reid