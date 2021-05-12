Champs 2021: Holmwood's Williams gets Champs' first record

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Holmwood Technical's Cedricka Williams was understandably emotional after she broke the Girls Class 2 discus throw record with 47.04 metres on today's second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs at the national stadium.

The 17-year-old struggled to find words to describe her achievement that eclipsed the old mark of 46.69 metres set in 2018 by former Vere Technical athlete Marie Forbes.

“After missing Champs last year and to come here and do this, it means a lot, this one is very special for me and yes I am emotional,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Williams who has already qualified for the World Athletics Under 20 championships with her personal best 51.27 metres set at Excelsior in early March, is ranked number two in the World in the Under-18 age group and number 16 in the Under-20.

Damali Williams of Edwin Allen was second with 43.72m and Britannie Johnson of Camperdown third with 42.32m.

Paul A Reid