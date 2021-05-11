Champs 2021: Hydel eyes win in three hurdles events

Champs 2021: Hydel eyes win in three hurdles eventsTuesday, May 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hydel High are expected to score heavily in the hurdles finals set for later today after this morning's heats.
Hydel High has seven athletes, just one shy of the maximum, while St Jago will be represented by five runners and Edwin Alen has just three through all four classes.
Oneka Wilson of Hydel leads all the qualifiers in Class 1 with a wind-aided 13.79 seconds (3.0m/s) and will have team mate Gizel Clayton with her.
Two Hydel runners, Kerrica Hill – 13.50 (-0.9 m/s) and Shania Myers- 13.79 seconds (0.3m/s), lead the Class 2 qualifiers followed by two from St Jago, Danae Nembhard and Kay-Lagay Clarke.
Holmwood Technical's Kiara Meikle had the fastest qualifying time in Class 3 with 11.41 seconds (-0.3 m/s), followed by St Jago's Camoy Binger- 11.44 seconds.
Despite having to run her first round heat twice, Tihanna Reid of Hydel High leads the Class 4 girls with 10.47 seconds (1.0 m/s) ahead of Wolmers Girls Tiana Marshall- 10.75 seconds (1.8m/s) and two Vere Technical runners Kecia King and Shavouna Wright.
The first heat with Reid was called back after a faulty start but the runners appeared not to have the recall gun and completed the race, prompting the rerun.
Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy