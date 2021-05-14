Champs 2021: Hydel's White into world U-20 400m hurdles top 3

Champs 2021: Hydel's White into world U-20 400m hurdles top 3Friday, May 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Garriel White of Hydel High School vaulted into the top three in the world in the Under-20 women's 400m hurdles after she ran a personal best 57.65 seconds to win the event on today's fourth day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships at the national stadium.
White, who was the favourite coming into the championships, dipped well under her previous best time of 58.06 seconds done in March this year and trails two Americans on the world list.
She took charge of the race from the start and was never challenged as she led home Vere Technical's Moseisha Bridgen who was second in 58.90 seconds, also a personal best, and Holmwood Technical's Calisha Taylor was third in 59.65 seconds, a lifetime best as well.
Paul A Reid
