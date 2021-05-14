Champs 2021: JC's Brown smashes 400m hurdles record

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica College's Javier Brown provided the fireworks at the end of the fourth day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs when he smashed the record in the Class 1 boys 400m hurdles, running 49.86 seconds to win and erase the three-year-old 49.94 seconds set by Rovane Williams of Rhodes Hall High.

Brown trailed Excelsior High's pre-championships favourite Devontie Archer for most of the race before catching him at the ninth hurdle and ran away for a brilliant victory.

Archer was second in 50.43 seconds and Roshawn Clarke of Camperdown High third in 50.93 seconds.

Meanwhile, Kingston College's Antonio Forbes won the Class 2 final, running 51.84 seconds to hold off St Elizabeth Technical's Shamer Blake, the Western championm who ran 52.1 seconds with another Kingston College runner Shamari Jennings taking third with 52.52 seconds.

Paul Reid