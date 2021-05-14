Champs 2021: JC's Brown smashes 400m hurdles record

Champs 2021: JC's Brown smashes 400m hurdles recordFriday, May 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica College's Javier Brown provided the fireworks at the end of the fourth day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs when he smashed the record in the Class 1 boys 400m hurdles, running 49.86 seconds to win and erase the three-year-old 49.94 seconds set by Rovane Williams of Rhodes Hall High.
Brown trailed Excelsior High's pre-championships favourite Devontie Archer for most of the race before catching him at the ninth hurdle and ran away for a brilliant victory.
Archer was second in 50.43 seconds and Roshawn Clarke of Camperdown High third in 50.93 seconds.
Meanwhile, Kingston College's Antonio Forbes won the Class 2 final, running 51.84 seconds to hold off St Elizabeth Technical's Shamer Blake, the Western championm who ran 52.1 seconds with another Kingston College runner Shamari Jennings taking third with 52.52 seconds.
Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy