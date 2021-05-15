Champs 2021: JC's Javier Brown takes Class One 400m after winning 400m hurdles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica College's Javier Brown completed a memorable final two days of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships after he ran a personal best 45.75 seconds to win the boys' Class 1 400m, beating arguably the best field ever assembled at Champs with all eight finalists running under 47.00 seconds in the semi-finals.

Brown had closed Friday's session with a masterful performance to win the 400m hurdles in a personal best and meet record 49.86 seconds.

The former 800m runner ran a well-timed race today, surging to the front at the top of the home stretch and streaked to the finish line.

Calabar's Jeremy Bembridge was second with 45.94 seconds and Holmwood Technical's Jahj Hamm took the bronze with 46.22 seconds.

Paul Reid