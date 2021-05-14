Champs 2021: KC, Edwin Allen still ahead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending champions Kingston College and Edwin Allen will lead their respective points tables going into tomorrow's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships at the national stadium.

Kingston College maintained their lead over the relentless Jamaica College but by a scant 7.5 points after 24 finals, 187 to 179.5, Calabar High are in third place on 144, St Elizabeth Technical- 93 and St Jago Boys in fifth place on 63 points.

Edwin Allen, meanwhile, have increased their lead over St Jago High, and are on 213, 25.5 more than the Monk Street, Spanish Town school.

Hydel High are not far off in third place, on 161.5, followed by Holmwood Technical- 65.5 and Vere Technical, rounding out the top five with 49 points.

Boys points after 24 finals

1) Kingston College 187

2) Jamaica College 179.50

3) Calabar High 144

4) St Elizabeth Technical 93

5) St Jago High 63

6) Edwin Allen High 46

7) Wolmer's Boys School 45.50

8) Excelsior High 32

9) Maggotty High 11

10) Clarendon College 9

10) Bellefield High 9

10) Petersfield High 9

13) Vere Technical 8

14) St George's College 7

14) Cornwall College 7

16) Camperdown High 6

17) Muschett High 5

17) St Catherine High 5

19) Port Antonio High 4

20) Hydel High 3

20) Rhodes Hall High 3

22) Rusea's High 2

22) Lacovia High 2

24) Oberlin High 1

Girls points after 27 finals

1) Edwin Allen High 213

2) St Jago High 187.50

3) Hydel High 161.50

4) Holmwood Technical 65.50

5) Vere Technical 49

6) Wolmer's Girls School 45

7) St Catherine High 44

8) Clarendon College 31

9) Rusea's High 29

10) Excelsior High 26.50

11) St Elizabeth Technical 15

12) Alpha Academy 14.50

13) St Mary High 14

14) Camperdown High 13

15) The Queen's School 11

16) Manchester High 9.50

16) Merl Grove High 9.50

18) Mount Alvernia High 9

19) Herbert Morrison Technical 7

20) St Andrew High 6.50

21) Rhodes Hall High 6

21) Immaculate Conception 6

23) Petersfield High 5

23) Alphansus Davis High 5

25) Campion College 4

25) Glengoffe High 4

27) Maggotty High 2

28) Steer Town Academy 1