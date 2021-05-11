Champs 2021: KC, St Jago lead at halfway mark on Day 1

Champs 2021: KC, St Jago lead at halfway mark on Day 1Tuesday, May 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending boys champions Kingston College and St Jago are leading at the halfway mark on day one of the 2021 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships after six finals were completed.
Sixteen finals will be decided today and defending boys champions KC have won the two boys finals decided so far today.
Kirk Dawkins got things going for the boys from North Street after winning the Boys 2000 Metre Steeplechase Open in 5:52.74. His teammate Akeel Hanchard won the Boys Javelin Throw Open with a throw of 62.93m.
Holmwood Technical's Samantha Pryce took the first gold medal of the 2021 Championships after winning the Girls Open steeplechase in 7 minutes 07.12 seconds.
There has been three other finals so far today for the girls.
St Jago High's Shantae Foreman, the favourite in the Class 1 girls high jump obliged by easily winning the event a new personal best of 1.84 metre.
Shemonique Hazle of Hydel High won the Girls Long Jump Class 3 final with a leap of 6.00 metres.
Shamoyea Morris of Edwin Allen High won the last final in the morning session of Day 1 when she took the Girls Discus Throw Class 3 with a throw of 38.54 metres.
Girls points standing after four finals:
1) St Jago High 39
2) Edwin Allen High 37
3) Hydel High 24
4) Excelsior High 15
5) Holmwood Technical 14
6) Herbert Morrison Technical 7
7) Manchester High 3.50
7) Merl Grove High 3.50
9) The Queen's School 3
10) Alpha Academy 2
Boys point standing after two finals:
1) Kingston College 24
2) Calabar High 15
3) Jamaica College 11
4) St Jago High 10
5) Edwin Allen High 7
6) Bellefield High 6
7) Oberlin High 1
