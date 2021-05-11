Champs 2021: KC, St Jago lead on Day 1

Champs 2021: KC, St Jago lead on Day 1Tuesday, May 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending boys champions Kingston College and former girls champions St Jago High are the leaders after the first day of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs which started today at the National Stadium.
Kingston College jumped out to a double digit lead, amassing 55 points after six finals, with rivals Calabar High and St Jago tied next on 31, followed by western champions St Elizabeth Technical- 26 and Jamaica College, favourites for some in fifth place on 24 points.
St Jago had a good day and were out front on 81 points, just five ahead of St Catherine rivals Hydel High-76, followed by defending champions Edwin Allen-71, Wolmers Girls-21 and Holmwood Technical-17.
Kingston College won two of the three sprint hurdles, Tajae Francis prevailed in the Class 1 boys 110m hurdles where only three runners completed the race after Clarendon College's Rahyme Christian was disqualified for a false start.
Daniel Clarke won the Class 3 100m hurdles in 13.04 seconds while St Elizabeth Technical's Allem Pinto won the Class 2 race in 13.55 seconds.
Boys points after six finals:
- Kingston College 55
- Calabar High 31
- St Jago High 31
- St Elizabeth Technical 26
- Jamaica College 24
- Wolmer's Boys School 7
- Edwin Allen High 7
- Bellefield High 6
- Excelsior High 6
- Cornwall College 4
- Clarendon College 3
- Vere Technical 2
- Oberlin High 1
Girls points after 10 finals:
- St Jago High 81
- Hydel High 76
- Edwin Allen High 71
- Wolmer's Girls School 21
- Holmwood Technical 17
- Excelsior High 16.50
- St Catherine High 14
- Vere Technical 11
- Alpha Academy 9.50
- St Elizabeth Technical 7
- Clarendon College 7
- Herbert Morrison Technical 7
- The Queen's School 7
- Camperdown High 6
- Rusea's High 5
- Glengoffe High 4
- Manchester High 3.50
- Merl Grove High 3.50
- Immaculate Conception 2
Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy