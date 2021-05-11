Champs 2021: KC, St Jago lead on Day 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending boys champions Kingston College and former girls champions St Jago High are the leaders after the first day of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs which started today at the National Stadium.

Kingston College jumped out to a double digit lead, amassing 55 points after six finals, with rivals Calabar High and St Jago tied next on 31, followed by western champions St Elizabeth Technical- 26 and Jamaica College, favourites for some in fifth place on 24 points.

St Jago had a good day and were out front on 81 points, just five ahead of St Catherine rivals Hydel High-76, followed by defending champions Edwin Allen-71, Wolmers Girls-21 and Holmwood Technical-17.

Kingston College won two of the three sprint hurdles, Tajae Francis prevailed in the Class 1 boys 110m hurdles where only three runners completed the race after Clarendon College's Rahyme Christian was disqualified for a false start.

Daniel Clarke won the Class 3 100m hurdles in 13.04 seconds while St Elizabeth Technical's Allem Pinto won the Class 2 race in 13.55 seconds.

Boys points after six finals:

Kingston College 55 Calabar High 31 St Jago High 31 St Elizabeth Technical 26 Jamaica College 24 Wolmer's Boys School 7 Edwin Allen High 7 Bellefield High 6 Excelsior High 6 Cornwall College 4 Clarendon College 3 Vere Technical 2 Oberlin High 1

Girls points after 10 finals:

St Jago High 81 Hydel High 76 Edwin Allen High 71 Wolmer's Girls School 21 Holmwood Technical 17 Excelsior High 16.50 St Catherine High 14 Vere Technical 11 Alpha Academy 9.50 St Elizabeth Technical 7 Clarendon College 7 Herbert Morrison Technical 7 The Queen's School 7 Camperdown High 6 Rusea's High 5 Glengoffe High 4 Manchester High 3.50 Merl Grove High 3.50 Immaculate Conception 2

