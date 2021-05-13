Champs 2021: KC lead boys with JC close behind, Edwin Allen lead girls

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending boys champions Kingston College are in a dog fight with Jamaica College with just 8.5 points separating the two schools while girls champions Edwin Allen High are separating themselves from the pack after three days at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls championships at the national stadium.

On a day when sprinters from St Elizabeth Technical swept the boys 100m finals, Kingston College finds itself with their hands full in trying to keep off Jamaica College and are on 133 points to the Hope Road school's 124.5 with former champions Calabar High on a distant 80 in third place, followed by St Elizabeth Technical- 70 points and St Jago High in fifth on 56 points.

Edwin Allen won three of the four girls 100m finals and are pulling away from the pack with 184 points from 23 finals, St Jago are next on 158, followed by Hydel High-132, Holmwood Technical-63.5 and Wolmers Girls-24 points.

Boys points after 17 events

1) Kingston College 133

2) Jamaica College 124.50

3) Calabar High 80

4) St Elizabeth Technical 70

5) St Jago High 56

6) Edwin Allen High 34

7) Wolmer's Boys School 23.50

8) Excelsior High 22

9) Maggotty High 11

10) Bellefield High 9

11) Vere Technical 8

12) St George's College 7

12) Cornwall College 7

12) Petersfield High 7

15) Clarendon College 6

16) Muschett High 5

16) St Catherine High 5

18) Port Antonio High 4

19) Hydel High 3

19) Rhodes Hall High 3

21) Rusea's High 2

21) Lacovia High 2

23) Oberlin High 1

Girls points after 23 events

1) Edwin Allen High 184

2) St Jago High 158

3) Hydel High 132

4) Holmwood Technical 63.50

5) Wolmer's Girls School 45

6) St Catherine High 44

7) Vere Technical 39

8) Rusea's High 27

9) Excelsior High 21.50

10) Clarendon College 15

11) Alpha Academy 14.50

12) St Mary High 14

13) St Elizabeth Technical 13

13) Camperdown High 13

15) The Queen's School 10

16) Mount Alvernia High 9

17) Herbert Morrison Technical 7

18) Immaculate Conception 6

19) Alphansus Davis High 5

19) Petersfield High 5

21) Merl Grove High 4.50

22) Campion College 4

22) Glengoffe High 4

24) Manchester High 3.50

25) St Andrew High 2.50

26) Maggotty High 2

27) Steer Town Academy 1