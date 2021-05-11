Champs 2021: KC's Akeel Hanchard wins javelin gold

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College's Akeel Hanchard won the Boys' Open javelin throw event that was contested on today's first day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls championships at the national stadium with a throw of 62.93m.

Hanchard, who was sixth two years ago at the last Champs, held off Edwin Allen's Christopher Young who grabbed the silver medal with 62.12m with St Jago's Andre Raymond third with 61.18m.

After two finals in the boys section, Kingston College leads with 24 points.

Paul Reid