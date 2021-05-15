Champs 2021: Rusea's High's Aaliyah Francis takes girls' Class One 200m/400m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Rusea's High's Aaliyah Francis won a big girls' Class One 200m/400m double in an impressive showing on today's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.

Francis, who was winning her first gold medal ever at Champs, just missed her personal best in the 200m. Running into a strong headwind of negative 3.1 metres per second, she clocked 23.85 seconds, holding off Edwin Allen's Bethany Bridge (24.25 seconds) with St Jago High's Joanne Reid third in 24.42 seconds.

Earlier in the day, she had outclassed the field to win the 400m in a new personal best 52.51 seconds; Garriel White the 400m hurdles champion from Hydel was second in 52.77 seconds and Vere Technical's Annalee Robinson was third in 53.35 seconds.

Paul A Reid