Champs 2021: St Jago's Shantae Foreman wins girls high jump

KINGSTON, Jamaica — St Jago High's Shantae Foreman, the favourite in the Class 1 girls high jump obliged by easily winning the event on today's opening day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the national stadium with a new personal best 1.84m.

Foreman, who had set the Class 2 and 3 records while attending Excelsior High, attempted to break the Class 1 record of 1.87m but knocked the bar down three times but said she was satisfied none the less.

“Yes I had a great day,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE, adding “it was not the record but I got a new personal best PB of 1.84m and I cant complain, I must say it was a great feeling.”

Herbert Morrison's Daniella Anglin, who retained her COCAA Western Champs title two weeks ago, was second with 1.78m with Edwin Allen's Akelia Smith third in 1.70m.

Paul Reid