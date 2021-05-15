Champs 2021: Three female 100m champs complete sprint double

Champs 2021: Three female 100m champs complete sprint doubleSaturday, May 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three of the four female 100m champions from Thursday, completed the sprint double on today's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.
Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen in Class 2, Lavanya Williams of Rusea's High in Class 3 and Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High in Class 3, all won their 200m finals.
Clayton ran 23.45 seconds (-3.2m/s) to win Class 2 ahead of the Hydel High pair of Alanna Reid who clocked 24.29 seconds and Oneika McAnuff who did 24.57 seconds.
Williams was impressive with her 24.50 seconds (-1.3m/s) in Class 3 with Jody-Ann Daley of Hydel (25.02 seconds) and Habiba Harris of St Elizabeth Technical who ran 25.10 seconds.
Terrelonge ran 25.35 seconds (-2.1m/s) to win Class 3, beating St Jago High's Poshanna-Lee Blake who clocked 25.78 seconds and Hydel High's Tihanna Reid who ran 25.80 seconds.
Paul Reid
