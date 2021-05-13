Champs 2021: White, Taylor impressive in girls' 400m hurdles

Champs 2021: White, Taylor impressive in girls' 400m hurdlesThursday, May 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hydel High's Garriel White and Holmwood Technical's Calisha Taylor were the only two athletes to dip under the one minute mark in the qualifying heats of the girls' 400m hurdles open on the third day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.
Both were given the same time of 59.00 seconds as they crossed the line together and qualified for the final set for Friday afternoon.
Shenell Tucker who was in the final two years ago when Champs was last held, is also through to the final after she ran 01.04 seconds for second place in the third semi-final.
Vere Technical's Moseiha Bridgen, Jodyann Dixon of Edwin Allen High and the St Jago pair of Safhia Hinds and Quaycian Davis also advanced to the final.
