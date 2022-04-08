Champs 2022: Camperdown's Roshawn Clarke breaks 400mh record

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Camperdown High's World Under-20 semi-finalist broke the first record at this year's staging of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls national Championships after he ran a new personal best 49.50 seconds to win the Class 1 boys' 400m hurdles.

Roshawn Clarke, who was third last year when Jamaica College's Javier Brown ran 49.86 seconds, also beat his previous best of 49.85 seconds.

The Kingston College pair of Rayon Campbell 50.54 seconds and Antonio Forbes 51.48 took second and third.

In Class 2, Daniel Wright of Excelsior High won the gold with 52.83 seconds, beating Calabar High's Zacre Braham, who took the silver with 53.31 seconds and Jordan Mowatt of Kingston College third with 53.70 seconds.

Paul A Reid