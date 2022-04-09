Champs 2022: Christopher Young wins boys' javelin

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Edwin Allen High's Christopher Young won the Boys' Open Javelin on Saturday's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium, his second medal of the week.

Young, who won the bronze in the Class 1 discus throw on Friday, threw a personal best mark of 62.34m, going over the 62.00 mark twice, breaking his previous best 62.12m.

Lebron James of Jamaica College was second with 60.74m and Jaden Teka of Kingston College third with 58.56m.

Paul A Reid