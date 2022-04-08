Champs 2022: Edwin Allen's Dionjah Shaw breaks Girls Class 3 discus record

Champs 2022: Edwin Allen's Dionjah Shaw breaks Girls Class 3 discus recordFriday, April 08, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dionjah Shaw of Edwin Allen High rewrote the record books as she broke the meet record for the Girls Class 3 discus throw on Friday's fourth day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the National Stadium, throwing 45.94m and erasing the previous mark of 42.47m set three years ago by Holmwood Technical's Cedricka Williams.
All four legal marks from Shaw, who was second in the event last year, were over the previous record as she broke the record on her first attempt 43.45m, then improved to 43.51m in the third round before getting 45.94 and had a 44.33m mark in the fifth round.
Rehana Biggs of St Jago High who was fourth last year, was second with 42.03m and Clarendon College's Marla-Kay Lampart took the bronze with 39.80m.
- Paul A Reid
