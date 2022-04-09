Champs 2022: Edwin Allen runs World High school record in Class 1 4x100m relay

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Edwin Allen High ran a world high school 4x100m record (43.28 seconds) to break the Class 1 meet record at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday evening as they strolled to an eighth straight title and ninth overall.

Despite a less than crisp hand over on the third exchange, the team of Serena Cole, 100m champion Tina Clayton, Brandi Hall and Tia Clayton beat the previous meet record 44.17 seconds set by another Edwin Allen High team in 2014.

St Jago were second in 45.05 seconds and Hydel High third in 45.12 seconds.

Holmwood Technical took full advantage of Hydel's mishap to win the Class 2 final in 46.33 seconds, beating St Catherine High (46.45 seconds) and Edwin Allen were third with 46.55 seconds.

The baton did not reach the Hydel High second leg runner as they failed to complete the race.

St Jago High took the Class 3 race in 45.64 seconds, Hydel were second in 46.59 seconds with Holmwood Technical third in 46.67 seconds.

Immaculate Conception, the Corporate Area champions took the Class 4 title with 47.34 seconds, beating a fast finishing Edwin Allen (48.25 seconds) and Hydel High with 48.58 seconds.

Paul A Reid