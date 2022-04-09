Champs 2022: Edwin Allen wins two 800m gold medals

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Girls' champions Edwin Allen high started Saturday’s final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships by winning two of the three 800m titles.

Rushana Dwyer won Class 1 and Rickeisha Simms took Class 2 while Holmwood Technical’s Andrene Peart won in Class 3.

Dwyer, who was seventh last year, completed her Champs career with gold medals in all classes after winning in 2:08.36 seconds, beating her teammate Jessica McLean the 1500m bronze medallist who ran 2:09.23 seconds with the 1500m champion Jodyann Mitchell of Holmwood Technical taking third in 2:10.35 seconds.

Simms completed the Class 2 double, winning in 2:08.52 seconds, beating back a challenge from St Catherine High’s Kitania Headley who took the silver in 2:08.98 seconds with Cindy Rose of Holmwood Technical taking third in 2:10.80 seconds.

Peart avenged her loss in the 1500m, beating Kora Barnett of Edwin Allen in the Girls Class 3 final, controlling the race from the halfway stage, going to the front and staying there.

Peart ran 2:12.97 seconds, Barnett got home in 2:13.67 seconds while Kededra Coombs of St Jago who was fourth in the 1500m took the bronze in 2:15.27 seconds.

