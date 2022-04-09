Champs 2022: Edwin Allen's Serena Cole wins dramatic Class 1 long jump

Champs 2022: Edwin Allen's Serena Cole wins dramatic Class 1 long jumpSaturday, April 09, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Edwin Allen High's Serena Cole won a dramatic Girls Class 1 long jump on Saturday's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium, producing a personal best and World Under- 20 leading 6.36m (0.5m/s).
Cole, who won the Class 2 event last year and took the triple jump Open on Friday, trailed St Jago High's Machaeda Linton, the eventual silver medallist until the fifth round.
Linton, who was sixth in Class 1 last year while competing for Hydel High, had to get a legal mark in the third round to stay in the competition after fouling her first two attempts, getting a mark of 5.66m, fifth best at the time.
Cole however produced her best when it mattered going into the lead which she never relinquished.
Linton finished with a mark of 5.82m ((0.2m/s) with Edwin Allen's Paula Ann Chambers taking the bronze with 5.71m (0.5m/s).
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy