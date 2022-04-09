Champs 2022: Edwin Allen's Serena Cole wins dramatic Class 1 long jump

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Edwin Allen High's Serena Cole won a dramatic Girls Class 1 long jump on Saturday's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium, producing a personal best and World Under- 20 leading 6.36m (0.5m/s).

Cole, who won the Class 2 event last year and took the triple jump Open on Friday, trailed St Jago High's Machaeda Linton, the eventual silver medallist until the fifth round.

Linton, who was sixth in Class 1 last year while competing for Hydel High, had to get a legal mark in the third round to stay in the competition after fouling her first two attempts, getting a mark of 5.66m, fifth best at the time.

Cole however produced her best when it mattered going into the lead which she never relinquished.

Linton finished with a mark of 5.82m ((0.2m/s) with Edwin Allen's Paula Ann Chambers taking the bronze with 5.71m (0.5m/s).

Paul A Reid