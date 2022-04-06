Champs 2022: Edwin Allen's Young leads field into Boys' javelin final

Edwin Allen's Christopher Young needed just one throw to qualify for the Boys' Javelin Throw Open at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Young, who won the silver medal last year, threw 55.28m from a standing throw and his job was over as just four of the athletes got the automatic qualifying mark of 50.00m.

Kingston College's Jaeden Teka was next with 54.67m, Lebron James of Jamaica College with 53.77m and Dinthill Technical's Domonique Wint- with 50.94m.

Young, who is expected to win the Javelin event, could end his Champs career with three more medals as he is also expected to finish in the top three of the Class1 Boys' discus throw and shot put events.

-Paul A Reid