Champs 2022: Excelsior's Seymoure wins Class 3 girls' discus

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Excelsior High's Najhada Seymoure upgraded her bronze medal from last year to win the gold in the Class 3 girls discus throw finals on Friday's fourth day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the national stadium, throwing 45.14m to upset the defending champion Shamoyea Morris of Edwin Allen.

Seymoure, who finished behind two Edwin Allen athletes last year, threw a big personal best to take the gold and nine big points for Excelsior High, her winning throw coming in the final round.

Morris, who led from the start, finished second with 43.49m with Camperdown's shot put champion Victoria Christie in third place with 43.09m.