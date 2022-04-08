Champs 2022: Holmwood's Pryce, KC's Gianna Henry win girls/boys steeplechase

Champs 2022: Holmwood's Pryce, KC's Gianna Henry win girls/boys steeplechaseFriday, April 08, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Holmwood Technical's Samantha Pryce retained her 2000 metre Steeplechase Open title while Kingston College's Gianna Henry won the boys' race on Friday at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the National Stadium.
Pryce was a comfortable winner with 7:10.52 seconds as Hydel High's Taiefa Gowe was second with 7:18.77 seconds and Sushana Johnson took the bronze with 7:19.73 seconds.
Sanyae Gibson of Edwin Allen who was second last year, ended up fourth and Jodian Campbell of Hydel who was fourth, ended fifth yesterday with Britannia Willis of St Jago who was fifth last year, slipping one spot to sixth.
Henry won by a massive margin of nearly 15 seconds, running 6:10.78 seconds, Jamaica College's Nellie Ambriton was second with 6:25.33 seconds with St Jago's Jalen Brown third in 6:30.76 seconds.
- Paul A Reid
