Champs 2022: Hydel's Kerrica Hill equals World U-18 best in 100mh

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Kerrica Hill of Hydel High ran a scintillating 12.89 seconds (0.4m/s) to equal the World Under-18 best in the 100 metre hurdles in the semi-finals of the Class 2 girls event on Friday at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the National Stadium.

Hill, who had equalled Kevona Davis' 100m record after running 11.16 seconds (1.2m/s) on Wednesday, was in even better form on Friday as she equalled the World best held by former Excelsior High runner Ackera Nugent and also broke her meet record 12.91 seconds set in 2019.

Four records were broken on Friday, Roshawn Clarke of Camperdown he ran a new personal best 49.50 seconds to win the Class 1 boys 400m hurdles, Dionjah Shaw of Edwin Allen High rewrote the record books as she broke the meet record for the Girls Class 3 discus throwing 45.94m erasing the previous mark of 42.47m set three years ago by Holmwood Technical's Cedricka Williams, and Kingston College's Jaydon Hibbert broke the six year old Class 1 triple jump record registering a personal best 16.66m (-0.2m/s) in the first round, breaking the 16.39m set in 2016 by Obrien Wasome.

- Paul A Reid