Champs 2022: JC's Jvoughnn Blake eyes Class 1 800m record

Champs 2022: JC's Jvoughnn Blake eyes Class 1 800m recordFriday, April 08, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Champs record of 1:48.58 seconds by Chevonne Hall of Edwin Allen will be the target just before 2:30pm on Saturday at the National Stadium when Jamaica College's middle distance runner Jvoughnn Blake toes the start line in the final of the Class 1 800m in his final individual ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs event.
After running 1:47.52 seconds earlier this year, Blake has consistently led each round of the qualifying at Champs and was easy in Friday's semi-final, running 1:49.00 seconds to win his section with his training partner Handal Roban next best with 1:51.96 seconds.
Blake took the 1500m on Wednesday and will be hoping to improve on his fourth place in the 800m last year.
Foga Road High's Franklin Tayloe led the Class 2 section with 1:59.76 seconds, ahead of St Elizabeth Technical's Rashid Green- 2:01.08 seconds with Joel Morgan of Edwin Allen- 2:00.22 seconds and Port Antonio High's Ainsley Brown 2:01.74 seconds also hoping to be in the medal hunt.
Two Kingston College runners, Jevonne Robinson at 2:05.00 seconds and Nahashon Ruto at 2:06.72 seconds, won their respective semi-final races in Class 3 while Delano Brown of STETHS ran 2:05.65 seconds and Clarendon College's Rushanne James ran 2:05.66 seconds.
- Paul A Reid
