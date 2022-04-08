Champs 2022: JC's Michael-Andre Edwards wins Class 3 long jump

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica College's Michael-Andre Edwards won the gold in the Class 3 boys long jump with a wind-aided 6.55m (3.5m/s) on Friday's penultimate day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships, beating Kingston College's Courtney Kinglock, who led from early.

Kinglock led from the first round with a wind-aided 6.03m (2.9m/s) and improved his best with 6.14m (1.2m/s) in the fifth round before Edwards leapt past him on his final attempt.

The Kingston College man managed to improve on his final jump, landing at 6.18m but failed to catch Edwards.

St Jago High's Deandre Jennings was third with a wind-aided 5.94m (4.6m.s).

Paul A Reid