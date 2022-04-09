Champs 2022: JC's Zachary Campbell breaks Class 2 discus record

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica College's Zachary Campbell broke the Class 2 boys discus throw record at the National Stadium on Saturday to win his second gold medal of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships.

Campbell, who had won the shot put earlier in the week, threw 56.49m, beating the previous best of 55.70m set in 2018 by Romaine Beckford of Buff Bay High.

Kingston College's Antwon Walkin took the silver medal with 27.53m with Delangelo Jackson of Jamaica College third with 47.02m.

Campbell dominate the competition with three throws over 55.00m and led from the first round when he threw 55.22m.

Paul A Reid