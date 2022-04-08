Champs 2022: KC's Hibbert breaks Class 1 Triple Jump record

Champs 2022: KC's Hibbert breaks Class 1 Triple Jump recordFriday, April 08, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Kingston College's Jaydon Hibbert ended his ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys Champs career in a blaze of glory, breaking the six-year-old Class 1 triple jump record registering a personal best 16.66m (-0.2m/s) in the first round, breaking the 16.39m set in 2016 by Obrien Wasome.
The mark broke his previous best 16.56m set at the CARIFTA Trials and extended his own World Under-20 lead.
Hibbert, the World Under-20 Championships silver medallist, who is in his first year in Class 1, has signed with the University of Tennessee to start school there in August.
This was his second gold medal of the championships as he won the Class 1 long jump earlier in the week.
Jamaica College's Rajaun Ricketts took the silver with 15.06m (-0.4m/s) and his teammate Stafon Roach was third with 14.92m (-0.9m.s).
- Paul A Reid
