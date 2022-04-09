Champs 2022: KC take two of three hurdles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College won two of the three sprint hurdles gold medals on Saturday's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships as they continued to lead the boys' points standings as the event draws to a close.

Jadan Campbell won the Class 2 event and Taj-Oneil Gordon won the Class 3 race as Kingston College picked up four of the nine medals on offer.

Campbell, who was fourth in the event last year, clocked 13.67 seconds (-1.6m/s) to win the gold, just ahead of his teammate Kahiem Carby who was second in 13.68 seconds and Daniel Wright of Excelsior High was third in 13.82 seconds.

Gordon ran 13.30 seconds (-1.3m/s) to win the Class 3 title beating Jamaica College's Javion Pladley who was timed in 13.65 seconds and Excelsior's Demarco Bennett took third with 13.76 seconds.

St Jago High's Jahvel Granville won the Class 1 110m event over Calabar High's Dishaun Lamb, both timed in 13.56 seconds (-0.6m/s) and had to be separated by photo finish technology.

Kingston College's Tajae Francis took the bronze with 13.75 seconds.

Paul A Reid