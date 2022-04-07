Champs 2022: KC's Hibbert on course for jump double

Champs 2022: KC's Hibbert on course for jump doubleThursday, April 07, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College's World Under-20 leader Jaydon Hibbert is on course for the Boys' Class 1 horizontal jump double after qualifying first in the triple jump final at the Boy's and Girls' Champs on Thursday.
Hibbert, who has accepted a scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee in the United States later this year, expended minimal effort as he jumped a wind-aided 16.01m (2.3m/s) Thursday morning.
Petersfield High's Royan Walters, the Western Champs double winner, also advanced to the final with a wind-aided 15.22m (3.1m/s), followed by the Jamaica College pair of Stafon Roach (15.09m) (3.7m/s) and Rajaun Ricketts (14.85m).
Titchfield High's Malique Parkinson had a windy 14.15m (3.6m/s) followed by Cornwall College's Jordae Wilson with 14.03m (1.2m/s), Nicholloyd Brown of Calabar High (14.01m) (1.3m/s) and Kingston College's Ronaldo Andrews (14.01m) (1.3m/s) are also through.
