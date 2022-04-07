Champs 2022: KC's Necko Reid wins Class 3 high jump

Champs 2022: KC's Necko Reid wins Class 3 high jumpThursday, April 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College's Necko Reid won the Class 3 boys high jump gold clearing 1.75m at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the National Stadium on Thursday.
Reid just managed to hold off Calabar High's Kijaun Williams, who also cleared 1.75m but had more failures while another KC athlete, Zachary Merchant, was third with 1.70m
Merchant led for the most part of the competition but faltered at 1.75m, his first failure and was passed.
Meanwhile, Kingston College's Courtney Kinglock had the best mark after the first round of the Class 3 boys' long jump also on Thursday.
All jumps in the event held in the morning session were wind-aided as Kinglock recorded a mark of 6.10m (3.0m/s), followed by Jamaica College's Michael-Andre Edwards at 5.99m (5.4m/s), St Jago High's Deandre Jennings was in third place with 5.74m (2.8m/s) the same mark as Kingston College's Amani Phillips.
Paul A Reid
