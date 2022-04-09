Champs 2022: Kingston College and Edwin Allen win Champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College won their 33rd title and second in four years and Edwin Allen won their eighth straight and ninth overall in the last 10 years as they were crowned boys' and girls' champions respectively as the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships came to an end on Saturday after five gruelling days.

The outcomes were never in doubt after the first few days as both teams were efficient and picked up points from virtually every event.

Edwin Allen amassed 352 points on the girls' side, 57 more than Hydel High, St Jago High were third with 249, Holmwood Technical were fourth with 174 and Excelsior High fifth with 107.

Edwin Allen came into the day with a 50-point lead over Hydel High (184 to 134) with St Jago in third place on 116, Holmwood on 82 and Excelsior High in fifth on 53 points.

Kingston College finished ahead of former champions Jamaica College by over 70 points (372 to 300.83), Calabar were third with 170 points, followed by St Jago High 147 and Edwin Allen High with 95 points.

Final Points Standings

Boys Points

1) Kingston College 372 2) Jamaica College 300.83

3) Calabar High 170 4) St Jago High 147

5) Edwin Allen High 95 6) St Elizabeth Technical 88

7) Excelsior High 56 8) Wolmer's Boys School 55

9) Herbert Morrison Technical 35.33 10) Manchester High 32

11) Camperdown High 25 11) Petersfield High 25

13) Port Antonio High 23 14) Cornwall College 22

14) St Catherine High 22 16) Ferncourt High 21

17) Clarendon College 17 17) Maggotty High 17

19) Muschett High 13 20) Vere Technical 10

21) Lacovia High 7 21) St Mary's College 7

21) Steer Town Academy 7 24) Foga Road High 6

24) Spot Valley High 6 24) Titchfield High 6

27) William Knibb Memorial 5 27) Bellefield High 5

29) St Mary High 3.50 30) Greater Portmore High 3

30) Rhodes Hall High 3 30) B B Coke High 3

33) Campion College 2.33 34) Happy Grove High 2

34) Jonathan Grant High 2 34) Bridgeport High 2

37) Dinthill Technical 1

Girls Points

1) Edwin Allen High 352 2) Hydel High 295

3) St Jago High 249 4) Holmwood Technical 174

5) Excelsior High 107 6) St. Catherine High 83

6) Wolmer's Girls School 83 8) Immaculate Conception 76

9) Vere Technical 53 10) Camperdown High 38

11) St. Mary High 26 11) Mount Alvernia High 26

13) Manchester High 23.50 14) Alphansus Davis High 23

15) Clarendon College 22 16) St. Elizabeth Technical 20

17) Lacovia High 19 18) Petersfield High 17

19) The Queen's School 15 20) Port Antonio High 14

21) Ferncourt High 11 22) Glengoffe High 10

22) St Andrew High 10 24) Bustamante High 9

25) Dinthill Technical 6 26) Alpha Academy 4.50

27) Steer Town Academy 4 28) Maggotty High 3

29) Holy Childhood High 2 29) Bellefield High 2

29) William Knibb Memorial 2 29) Denbigh High 2

33) Green Island High 1

Paul A Reid