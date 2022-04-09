Champs 2022: Levell and Miller take boys' sprint doubles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Edwin Allen High's Bryan Levell and Jamaica College's Mark Anthony Miller both completed sprint doubles after winning their respective 200m finals on Saturday's final day of the five-day ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' National Championships at the National Stadium.

Levell, who was second last year, held off Jamaica College's Deandre Watkin to win in 20.77 seconds (-2.2m/s) to add to his 100m win on Wednesday night.

Watkin ran 20.84 seconds while St Jago High's 400m winner Gregory Prince was third in 20.92 seconds.

Miller clocked 21.82 seconds (-2.6m/s) for this second individual gold of the championships, holding off Steer Town Academy's Omarion Barrett (21.97 seconds) and St Elizabeth Technical's Enrique Webster took the bronze with 22.15 seconds.

Nickecoy Bramwell of Calabar upgraded his silver medal in the 100m to a gold in the 20m winning in 22.82 seconds, ahead of Kingston College's Ajae Brown with Herbert Morrison's 100m champion Tavaine Stewart taking the bronze.

Paul A Reid