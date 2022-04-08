Champs 2022: No Edwin Allen in Girls Class 1 200m final

KINGSTON, Jamaica— There will be no Edwin Allen representatives in the Girls Class 1 200 metre final at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs on Saturday after both girls Bethany Bridge and Brandy Hall failed to get past Friday's semis-finals at the National Stadium.

Both were finalists last year and were given the nod to compete in the event instead of the Clayton twins, Tina and Tia, who had run the 100m earlier in the week.

Bridge hobbled through the finish line in sixth place in her semi-final in 25.46 seconds while Hall was disqualified after false starting in the next one.

Edwin Allen's head coach, Michael Dyke, had reasoned that given the depth of his Class 1 team, he could rest the Claytons and still score points in the half lap event.

The absence of the Edwin Allen girls has opened the door even wider for Hydel's Brianna Lyston, the World Under-20 leader with 22.66 seconds to take the gold on Saturday.

On Friday, Lyston, who was second in the 100m on Wednesday, eased through the finish line in 23.04 seconds (-2.0m/s) to win the second semi-final after Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly won the first semi in 23.98 seconds (-2.3m/s).

St Jago's Shenese Walker in 24.26 seconds, Dayna Thompson of St Mary high, 24.35 seconds and Holmwood Technical's Rickiann Russell in 24.59 seconds were also impressive.

Meanwhile, Hydel's Alana Reid led the Class 2 qualifiers with 23.85 seconds (-2.4m/s) to win semi-final two after Wolmers Girls' Mickayla Gardener had won the first semi-final in 24.12 seconds (-2.0m/s).

Immaculate Conception's Mickaila Haisley ran 23.94 seconds and was followed by Hydel's 100m champion, Alliah Baker in 24.26 seconds and Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard 24.28 seconds.

Holmwood's Abrina Wright led the Class 3 qualifying with 24.33 seconds (-0.1m/s) while Edwin Allen's 100m champion Theianna-Lee Terrelonge won her semi final in 24.49 seconds (-2.5m/s) and Lacovia High's 400m winner Sabrina Dockery, won her semi final in 24.67 seconds (-3.8m/s).

Wolmers Girls Class 4 1oom champion Natrece East leads the Class 4 qualifiers after winning her semi-final heat in 25.42 seconds (-2.5m/s), Hydel High's Sashana Johnson also won her semis in 25.62 seconds (-3.2m/s).

Excelsior's Janelia Williams ran 25.78 seconds while the Immaculate pair of Kimberly Wright in 25.73 seconds and Kedoya Lindo in 26.07 seconds also made progress.

