Champs 2022: Record galore in Girls' hurdles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Less than 24 hours after she tied the World Under -18 best in the Class 2 100m hurdles, Hydel High's Kerrica Hill returned to smash the time after she powered her way to 12.71 seconds (0.8m/s) at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium.

Friday night she ran 12.89 seconds to tie compatriot Ackera Nugent's mark in the semi-finals and also smashed the then meet record of 12.91 seconds but on Saturday she owned it with the new best ever.

Her teammate Shania Myers was second, well back in 13.27 seconds with St Catherine High's Asharria Ulett third in 13.35 seconds.

Her teammate Oneka Wilson was also in record-breaking mood in the Class 1 final, running 13.00 seconds (1.8m/s) to break the meet record of 13.12 seconds set in 2017 by Edwin Allen's Gabrielle McDonald and took over the World Under-20 lead.

Petersfield High's Alexis James, the CARIFTA Trials winner, was second in 13.21 seconds and Gabrielle McDonald of the Queens School was third with 13.45 seconds.

Malayia Duncan of Hydel won the Class 4 70m race in a new record 10.38 seconds, breaking the 10.41 seconds set in 2017 by Danae Nembhard of St Jago High.

Edwin Allen's Arihanna Brown was second in 10.58 seconds and St Jago's Rihanna Anderson third in 10.62 seconds.

The Class 3 80mh race has been pushed back after two of the athletes failed to hear the recall gun and ran the entire race and were given time to recuperate.

Paul A Reid