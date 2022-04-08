Champs 2022: STETHS' Dejone Raymond hoping for high jump gold

Champs 2022: STETHS' Dejone Raymond hoping for high jump goldFriday, April 08, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— St Elizabeth Technical's Dejone Raymond is the only medallist from last year who has qualified for the finals of the Class 1 Boy's high jump that will be decided on Saturday's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs at the National Stadium.
In Friday's eliminations, Raymond, the silver medallist from last year and second place at this year's COCAA Western Champs, cleared 1.95m to make progress to what he hopes will be the top rung of the podium on Saturday.
Jamaica College's Javon Bowen led the qualifying with 2.00m, and a second STETHS jumper - Western Champs gold medallist Tierick Smith - the Kingston College pair of Verrol Sam and Blaine Byam, as well as St Mary High's Ovane Williams and St Jago High's pair of Demario Prince and Kymani Thomas all made progress.
Paul A Reid
