Champs 2022: Three girls seeking 800m/1500m double

Champs 2022: Three girls seeking 800m/1500m doubleFriday, April 08, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Three athletes will be seeking to complete 800m/1500m doubles on Saturday's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics championships at the National Stadium after Friday's semi-finals.
Jodyann Mitchell of Holmwood Technical won the girls Class 1 1500m on Wednesday, Rickeisha Simms of Edwin Allen High retained her Class 2 title, while Kora Barnett also of Edwin Allen High won the Class three 'metric mile' gold.
On Friday, Edwin Allen's Rushana Dwyer at 2:13.14 seconds and Jessica McLean at 2:13.49 seconds, won their respective semi-final heats to lead the Class 1 qualifying.
Kishay Rowe of Alphansus Davis High ran 2:13.57 seconds, St Jago's Douglas clocked 2:13.77 seconds and Mitchell ran 2:13.92 seconds to stay in contention.
In Class 2 Port Antonio High's Shaneal Clarke-Giddings was fastest in the second round with 2:13.66 seconds to win her heat while Simms ran 2:13.99 seconds in her heat and St Catherine High's Kitania Headley also won her race with 2:17.28 seconds.
Misha-Jade Samuels of St Jago High, the silver medallist in the 1500m, ran 2:18.75 seconds while Cindy Rose of Holmwood Technical was also in contention with 2:14.40 seconds.
Bennett looks poised in Class 3 after running 2:16.56 seconds to lead the qualifying ahead of Peart in 2:18.37 seconds, St Jago High's Kedera Coombs in 2:19.10 seconds while Jovi Rose of Holmwood who won the bronze in the 1500m failed to advance.
- Paul A Reid
