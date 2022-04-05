Champs 2022: Baker, Campbell advance in Girl's Class 2 400m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell and Hydel High's Alliah Baker were among the qualifiers for the semifinals of the Class 2 girls 400m on Tuesday morning's first session of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships.

Campbell, who won in Class 3 last year, Baker, who won the bronze medal in Class 2, as well as Diandra Kelly of Excelsior High, are expected to be among the medallists in Thursday's final.

Campbell had the fastest time, running 54.70 seconds to win her first-round heat. Edwin Allen's Natasha Fox of Trinidad and Tobago clocked 55.57 seconds to win her heat while Baker was an easy winner in 55.72 seconds.

Jamara Patterson of St Catherine High, Rashieka Byfield of Lacovia High, Kelly and Manchester High's Mickayla Sutherland also made progress.

Holmwood Technical's Rosalee Gallimore led the Girls Class 3 qualifying with 55.81 seconds, winning the first preliminary heat while Lacovia's Sabrina Dockery clocked 56.56 seconds, Vere Technical's Shevaughn Thomas clocked 57.04 seconds and Holmwood Technical's Abrina Wright clocked 57.11.

Paul A Reid