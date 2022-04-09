Champs 2022: JC's Blake barely misses 800m record in Boys' event

Champs 2022: JC's Blake barely misses 800m record in Boys' eventSaturday, April 09, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Red hot favourite Jamaica College's Jvoughnn Blake just missed breaking the Class 1 Boys' 800m record on Saturday's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium, tying the mark of 1:48.58 seconds set last year by Edwin Allen's Chevonne Hall.
Blake led home a 1-2 for defending champions Jamaica College as Handal Roban was second in 1:48.72 seconds and Kingston College's Giovauni Henry, holding on for the bronze in 1:50.79 seconds.
Port Antonio High's Ainsley Brown took the Class 2 title running 1:55.08 seconds, beating St Elizabeth Technical's Rashid Green- 1:56.23 seconds and Franklyn Tayloe of Foga Road High who led for most of the race before stumbling just before the end but held on for third in 1:57.14 seconds.
Samuel Creary won a second title for Jamaica College, taking Class 3 with 2:01.34 seconds, followed by Kingston College's Nahashon Ruto, the 1500m champion, who ran 2:01.45 seconds with Manchester High's Troydian Flemmings third in 2:01.46 seconds.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy