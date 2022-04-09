Champs 2022: JC's Blake barely misses 800m record in Boys' event

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Red hot favourite Jamaica College's Jvoughnn Blake just missed breaking the Class 1 Boys' 800m record on Saturday's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium, tying the mark of 1:48.58 seconds set last year by Edwin Allen's Chevonne Hall.

Blake led home a 1-2 for defending champions Jamaica College as Handal Roban was second in 1:48.72 seconds and Kingston College's Giovauni Henry, holding on for the bronze in 1:50.79 seconds.

Port Antonio High's Ainsley Brown took the Class 2 title running 1:55.08 seconds, beating St Elizabeth Technical's Rashid Green- 1:56.23 seconds and Franklyn Tayloe of Foga Road High who led for most of the race before stumbling just before the end but held on for third in 1:57.14 seconds.

Samuel Creary won a second title for Jamaica College, taking Class 3 with 2:01.34 seconds, followed by Kingston College's Nahashon Ruto, the 1500m champion, who ran 2:01.45 seconds with Manchester High's Troydian Flemmings third in 2:01.46 seconds.

Paul A Reid