Champs 2022: JC's Blake leads Boys' Class One 800m event

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica College's J'Voughnn Blake ran a controlled 1:59.12 seconds to lead the Class 1 Boys' 800m after the first round on Thursday at the Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National stadium.

Blake, who has a personal best 1:47.62 seconds for the 800m, faster than the one-year-old Champs record, was third last year and hopes to stand on top of the podium on Saturday.

Jevor Murray of Calabar High was second in Blake's heat with 1:59.30 seconds and Vere Technical's Oshaine Codling third in 1:59.51 seconds.

St Elizabeth Technical's Adrian Nethersole also advanced as a winner, taking his heat in 2:00.10 seconds, Calabar High's Kewarny Fletcher ran 2:00.27 seconds.

St Elizabeth Technical's Rashid Green was the fastest in Class 2, running 2:00.76 seconds, beating Shavan Jarrett of Titchfield High (2:01.25 seconds), while Port Antonio High's Ainsley Brown won his heat in 2:02.76 seconds and Chadrick Robinson of Calabar clocked 2:03.00 seconds.

Kingston College's Nahashon Ruto was quickest in Class 3, clocking 2:02.68 seconds to win his heat ahead of Samuel Creary of Jamaica College (2:07.78 seconds), Rasheed Grant of St. Mary High (2:08.40 seconds) and Todjay Anderson of St Elizabeth (2:08.56 seconds).

Paul A Reid