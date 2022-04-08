Champs 2022: JC's Blake leads Boys' Class One 800m event

Champs 2022: JC's Blake leads Boys' Class One 800m eventFriday, April 08, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica College's J'Voughnn Blake ran a controlled 1:59.12 seconds to lead the Class 1 Boys' 800m after the first round on Thursday at the Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National stadium.
Blake, who has a personal best 1:47.62 seconds for the 800m, faster than the one-year-old Champs record, was third last year and hopes to stand on top of the podium on Saturday.
Jevor Murray of Calabar High was second in Blake's heat with 1:59.30 seconds and Vere Technical's Oshaine Codling third in 1:59.51 seconds.
St Elizabeth Technical's Adrian Nethersole also advanced as a winner, taking his heat in 2:00.10 seconds, Calabar High's Kewarny Fletcher ran 2:00.27 seconds.
St Elizabeth Technical's Rashid Green was the fastest in Class 2, running 2:00.76 seconds, beating Shavan Jarrett of Titchfield High (2:01.25 seconds), while Port Antonio High's Ainsley Brown won his heat in 2:02.76 seconds and Chadrick Robinson of Calabar clocked 2:03.00 seconds.
Kingston College's Nahashon Ruto was quickest in Class 3, clocking 2:02.68 seconds to win his heat ahead of Samuel Creary of Jamaica College (2:07.78 seconds), Rasheed Grant of St. Mary High (2:08.40 seconds) and Todjay Anderson of St Elizabeth (2:08.56 seconds).
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy