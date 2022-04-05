Champs 2022: KC and JC advance 400m runners

Champs 2022: KC and JC advance 400m runnersTuesday, April 05, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — 2021 Boys' Champions Jamaica College and title-chasers Kingston College have advanced athletes in the Boys' 400m after the first round on Tuesday as the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics championships got underway.
Kingston College have advanced six runners, two in each of the three classes to Wednesday's semi-finals, while Jamaica College had five qualifiers.
It was St Jago's Gregory Prince who led the way in the Class 1 qualifying, however, running hard to clock 46.62 seconds to win his heat, almost two seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Excelsior's Reuel Campbell (48.02 seconds) was the next best, winning heat seven, followed by Manchester High's Shemar Palmer (48.14s) in heat five, while last year's Class 2 bronze medallist Derrick Grant of Ferncourt High won his heat with 48.20 seconds.
Kingston College's Shaemar Uter ran 48.70 seconds to win his heat while his teammate Emmanuel Rwotomiya (48.93s) also advanced.
The Jamaica College pair of Kemarrio Bygrave (49.12s) and Deandre Watkin (49.43s) also advanced.
Marchino Rose of Kingston College ran 49.97 seconds to lead the Class 2 qualifiers, followed by Maggotty High's Zachary Wallace (50.26s), Antonio Powell of Edwin Allen (50.26s) and Lacovia High's Rosean Smith with 51.11 seconds.
Samuel Creary of Jamaica College led the Class 3 qualifying with 52.00 seconds, Port Antonio High's Dantae Simpson won his heat in 52.22 seconds with Manchester High's Troydian Flemmings (52.29s), Kingston College's Taj-Oneil Gordon (52.70s) and Excelsior High's Demarco Bennett- 52.79 - seconds also making progress.
Paul A Reid
