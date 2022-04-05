Champs Pic of the DayTuesday, April 05, 2022
Though he's only in the third grade, Khari Brown of St Theresa Prep already has his eyes firmly set on attaining his secondary education at Kingston College. Khari was pictured blowing a vuvuzela as he cheered on the famed purples of North Street on Tuesday at the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston. The Champs Pic of the Day was captured by Garfield Robinson.
