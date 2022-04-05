Champs Schedule: Tuesday, April 5 - Day 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The highly anticipated 2022 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, popularly known as Champs, gets underway Tuesday at the National Stadium in Kingston.

It will be the first time in three years that fans will be inside the stadium to watch the track and field spectacle, with the event being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and being held behind closed doors last year as the pandemic raged on.

There will be no final on Tuesday's first day. See the full opening day schedule below.