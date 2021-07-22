Chang condemns violence against children

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang says he strongly condemns all forms of violence and abuse against the nation's children.

He said while children are being coerced by gangs from an early age, it would be usual that they seek and receive protection from the adults in their lives but noted that in those places where they should be protected (at home and in the church), they are being traumatised, assaulted and victimised.

Chang said the government is utterly opposed to the inhumane treatment of the nation's children and is resolute in stamping out the unwanted practice of violence against them.

“This government has been explicit and abundantly clear that we have a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of violence, whether it be criminal or otherwise, especially when committed on the elderly and the young,” Chang said, adding that “attacks on our children are particularly abhorrent”.

The minister stated, however, that he is encouraged by the work being done by various commissions and agencies such as the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), to identify the impact of early exposure to violence on future life choices.

“The results of this work should provide some guidance on how to assist these children in their recovery from these acts of violence,” he said.

Chang's comments were made against the background of the case of Nashawn Brown, a four-year-old who was severely beaten by his stepdad and subsequently died earlier this week.